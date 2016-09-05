Veiled woman kills two ISIS members in Sharqat

(IraqiNews.com) Salah al-Din – A local source in Salah al-Din province informed on Monday that a veiled woman killed two ISIS members in Sharqat, something of which the ISIS has warned earlier.

Sharing details the source said, “A veiled woman carrying a pistol killed two members of ISIS who were standing in a checkpoint in Sharqat, north of Salah al-Din.”

“The incident surprised the organization and forced them to issue an alert of similar attacks.”

It may be mentioned here that a veiled woman attacked an ISIS member in Mosul a few days back, prompting the organization to take up precautionary measures, preventing the entry of any veiled woman.