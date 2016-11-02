Video: Anti-Terrorism forces arrest ISIS militants in Kokjli

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A video released by Al Sumaria News on Wednesday showed, that Iraqi Anti-Terrorism forces arrested a number of militants from the Islamic State extremist group in Kokjli area in the city of Mosul.

The footage reflected the joy of residents after the security forces freed them from the control of the extremist group, and emphasized that members of the Anti-Terrorism Directorate will chase the remaining fighters of the Islamic State with the help of the people of Mosul.

One of people of Kokjli said that they are delighted to get rid of the extremist group, and he immediately shaved his beard after the ISIS members escaped from the area.

Earlier today, Anti-Terrorism forces managed to kill dozens of the ISIS members, after besieging them in Kokjli area in the eastern axis of the city of Mosul.

