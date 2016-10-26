Video: Shia militia torture displaced children in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Social media activists published a video showing a number of al-Hashd al-Shaabi members while torturing two displaced children in Mosul, Rudaw website reported on Wednesday.

The footage showed security members, who said to be from al-Hashd al-Shaabi’s forces, while torturing children for fleeing the ongoing military battles in Mosul.

The video was published on accounts close to al-Hashd al-Shaabi forces that are deployed near the city of Mosul, but its credibility couldn’t be ensured yet.

Earlier, Human Rights Watch warned of organized killing and torture by al-Hashd al-Shaabi motivated by sectarian hatred against civilians in the areas of battle against the Islamic State.

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi was formed in 2014, for deployment against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The organization was formed by uniting existing militias under the “People’s Mobilization Committee” of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior