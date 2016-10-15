Video: Suicide attack on funeral near Baghdad leaves 25 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi media outlets reported on Saturday, that 25 persons were either killed or wounded in a suicide attack that targeted a funeral, in northern Baghdad.

Al Sumaria News stated, “A suicide bomber blew up himself targeting a funeral near Shalal market in al-Shaab district, in northern Baghdad.”

“The attack resulted in the killing of 10 persons and wounding of 15 others,” Al Sumaria explained.

“Security forces cordoned of the area of incident, while ambulances transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies to the forensic medicine department,” Al Sumaria added.