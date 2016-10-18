Warplanes destroy large ISIS convoy while trying to escape to Raqqa

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Tuesday, that a large ISIS convoy was destroyed by an aerial bombing on the Iraqi-Syrian borders, and indicated that the convoy was carrying Arab and foreign members who were trying to escape to the Syrian city of Raqqa.

Al Sumaria News stated, “This evening, warplanes bombed a large convoy of 30 vehicles carrying Arab and foreign members of ISIS and their families, destructing the convoy and killing most of its occupants,” adding that, “The ISIS members and their families were trying to flee towards the Iraqi-Syrian borders.”

“The morale of ISIS militants was highly affected by the liberation battles in Nineveh,” Al Sumaria explained. “ISIS gave orders to its foreign members to leave from Nineveh to the Syrian city of Raqqa,” Al Sumaria added.

Yesterday, General Commander of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced launching the battle to liberate the city of Mosul from the grip of ISIS.