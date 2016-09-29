Woman kills ISIS militant who tried to kidnap her daughter near Hawija

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – The leader in al-Hashed al-Shaabi forces, Jabbar Maamouri, announced on Thursday, that a woman killed an ISIS militant who tried to kidnap her daughter near Hawija, southwest of Kirkuk.

Mamouri said in a press statement, “A woman from a village near Hawija attacked an ISIS militant, who was trying to kidnap her 9-year-old daughter,” adding that, “She stabbed the militant in chest several times with a knife.”

“The woman fled with her children before the arrival of a force belonging to ISIS, which burned her house and carried out a search operation,” Mamouri explained. “Anger spreads among the people of Hawija, due to ISIS horrendous crimes against the families,” Mamouri added.

Noteworthy, ISIS has been controlling Hawija district in Kirkuk province for two years, and since then it seeks to impose its radical vision on all aspects of life in the district. Meanwhile, the Iraqi forces are preparing to launch a military operation to free the district from the grip of the extremist group.