Tehran – Gunmen shot dead a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday in the east of the capital Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported.

“Sayyad Khodai… was assassinated during a gun attack carried out by two motorcylists in Tehran’s Mohahedin-e Eslam Street,” IRNA said, describing him as a “defender of the sanctuary” — in reference to anyone working on behalf of Iran in Syria or Iraq.