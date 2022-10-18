Qatar inaugurates solar plant to help power World Cup

Doha – Gas-rich Qatar inaugurated Tuesday its first solar power plant stretching across the desert, which organisers of the football World Cup have said will provide clean energy for its stadiums.

The solar farm in al-Kharsaah, west of the capital Doha, is “one of the biggest” in the Middle East, said Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, the emirate’s energy minister and president of QatarEnergy.

It was launched in 2016 in partnership with France’s TotalEnergies and Japan’s Marubeni as part of a broader push by Qatar — one of the world’s biggest producers of liquified natural gas — to invest in solar energy.

The project, at a cost of 1.7 billion Qatari riyals (about $467 million), consists of some 1.8 million solar panels and covers an area of more than 10 square kilometres (3.9 square miles).

Operational since June, the plant has a capacity of 800 megawatts and will “expand” further in coming years, Kaabi told a press conference.

It is planned to provide up to 10 percent of the tiny Gulf nation’s energy supply.

Organisers have used the huge solar plant to back claims that Qatar will host the first “net zero” World Cup, but Kaabi said he could not confirm the al-Kharsaah plant will provide all the power for the November-December football tournament.

Qatar, while lagging behind other Gulf states in the solar race, has announced a target of five gigawatts of solar energy capacity by 2035.

It announced two major solar projects in August that will more than double its energy output from the renewable source within two years.

Saudi Arabia has also announced a target of five gigawatts of solar energy capacity, but vowed to reach it by 2030. The United Arab Emirates has had solar plants for more than a decade.