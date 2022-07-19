Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Baghdad

Russia, Turkey & Iran to continue cooperation to ‘eliminate terrorists’ in Syria

  • July 19, 2022
Children take a donkey ride during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province on July 9, an area reliant on UN aid brought across the border from Turkey

Tehran – Russia, Turkey and Iran on Tuesday vowed to continue their cooperation to “eliminate terrorists” in Syria, in a trilateral statement after their presidents met in Tehran.

The three countries “reaffirmed the determination to continue their ongoing cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate terrorist individuals, groups, undertakings and entities, while ensuring the protection of the civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the statement read.

