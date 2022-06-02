Thursday, June 2, 2022

Baghdad

Russia urges Turkey not to launch offensive in Syria

  • AFP
  • June 2, 2022
Moscow – Russia hopes Turkey will “refrain” from launching an offensive in northern Syria, a diplomatic spokesperson said Thursday, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed threats of a military campaign targeting Kurdish “terrorists”.

“We hope that Ankara will refrain from actions that could lead to a dangerous deterioration of the already difficult situation in Syria,” Russia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

