Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Amman – The bodies of two people were recovered after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Jordan’s capital Tuesday, authorities said, adding that 14 more were rescued but others remained trapped.

Security spokesman Amer al-Sartawy told state television that the latest toll from the collapse was two deaths, after one was initially reported, adding that fourteen others were injured.

“Rescue teams pulled a second body from underneath the rubble” of the collapsed building in Amman’s Jabal al-Weibdeh district, he said.

Civil defence forces were being supported by teams from the regional security command and the gendarmerie, he said, adding that efforts to save more were ongoing.

A source at the civil defence service said there remained “a number of people trapped in the collapsed building”, without providing an exact figure.

Rescue workers could be seen digging through the collapsed rubble as emergency vehicles gathered outside the site of the accident.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh inspected the damaged building along with the ministers of interior, health and information, an AFP correspondent said.

Government spokesman Faisal al-Shaboul told reporters at the site that Khasawneh had ordered the mayor of Amman and other officials to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Kreishan told state television that “among the reasons for the collapse of the building are that it is old and dilapidated”.

Surrounding buildings were being evaluated, he added.

A judicial source speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that the prosecution had launched a probe into the accident.

Jabal al-Weibdeh is among the oldest districts of Amman, dating back to the early 20th century and inhabited by a large number of expatriates.