



Nineveh (IraqiNews.com) Eighteen Islamic State members were killed as Iraqi troops repulsed an attack by the militant group on the Iraqi-Syrian borders, west of Nineveh, military sources said on Friday.

“Iraqi troops foiled a fierce attack by IS on the Iraqi-Syrian borders, near Rabei’a town, northwest of Mosul. All the attackers were killed immediately, while their weapons were confiscated,” Lt. Gen. Ali al-Aaraji, of the army the 15th division, told BasNews.

The forces, according to Aaraji, “repelled the attack and were deployed along the borders between Iraq and Syria in al-Yaarabiya region, fearing infiltration by more militants.”

Moreover, “the troops launched operations at the nearby villages in search for IS members,” he added.

On Thursday, the media office of Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said Iraqi F-16 jets carried out deadly airstrikes against Islamic State locations in Syria from the Iraqi borders side.

This came after Abadi said on Wednesday that security troops will follow IS militants in the whole region, not only in Iraq.

The Iraqi-Syrian borders are under the control of joint troops of military and border guards.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.