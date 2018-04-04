Abadi discusses in Tokyo expansion of Japanese investments in Iraq





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi met on Wednesday in Tokyo with the representatives of major Japanese industry and trade agencies, with both sides expressing eagerness to boost investment ties.

According to a statement by his office, Abadi, at his residence in Tokyo, met with representatives of the Japan External Trade Organization. “During the meeting…the organization expressed its desire to expand its office in Iraq after the security situation stabilized,” adding that Japanese companies “will encourage their partners to work in Iraq”.

Abadi also met with representatives of Japanese business group Sumitomo, discussing the establishment of automobile manufacturing plants in Iraq and providing after-sale services, according to the statement.

He also held a meeting with officials from Mitsubishi-Hitachi Power, who expressed readiness to contribute to Iraq reconstruction efforts, including the development of energy production.

Abadi arrived in Japan earlier on Wednesday on top of a government delegation for an official visit where he is scheduled to meet with senior officials and attend a conference, his office reported.

Abadi, during the visit, will discuss Japanese investments in Iraq, and will also attend a Tokyo conference on employment and arms control in Iraq.

Abadi will meet with Japanese President Shinzo Abe, besides several other officials and corporation heads.

Iraq and Japan started their diplomatic relations in 1939 when Japan opened a representation bureau in Baghdad, after which Iraq took a similar measure in 1955.

After the U.S. invasion in 2003, Japan, through the Madrid donors conference, pledged USD5 billion in the form of grants and soft loans to Iraq.

Last month, Japan announced USD100 million to support the rehabilitation of areas retaken from Islamic State militants.

