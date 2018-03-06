Central Bank of Iraq Auctions $181,121,050 on 06 March 2018

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) currency auction on March 6 registered $181,121,050 in sales, a -5.19% volume decline from the US $191,034,174 sold by Iraqi Dinar, credit and transfer at the previous auction held on March 5.
The latest auction was attended by 45 banks and 9 remittance companies. The same institutions attended the auction held on March 6 compared to the previous auction.
Data for the March 6 auction was made public by CBI Announcement Number 3649.
Dollar sales in the in the period January 1, 2018 to March 6, 2018 saw an increase of -1% compared to the sales of US $6.65 billion in the same period in 2017. The total amount of US currency sold by CBI in the calendar year 2017 was US $15.7 billion.
An analysis of the monthly dollar sales by CBI since January 2016 reveals highly fluctuating volumes. During the period from January 2016 to March 2018, sales of US dollars averaged US $1.79 billion per month. Peak volumes were reached in May this year when sales touched US $2.3 billion.
|Year
|Month
|US dollar sales in billions
|Increase/(decrease) compared to the previous month
|2017
|January
|2.2
|–
|2017
|February
|2
|-9%
|2017
|March
|2.1
|5%
|2017
|April
|1.8
|-14%
|2017
|May
|2.3
|28%
|2017
|June
|0.6
|-74%
|2017
|July
|2.2
|267%
|2017
|August
|2.1
|-5%
|2017
|September
|1
|-52%
|2017
|October
|2.2
|120%
|2017
|November
|1.9
|-14%
|2017
|December
|1.9
|0%
|2018
|January
|2.2
|16%
|2018
|February
|2
|-9%
|2018
|March
|0.3
|-85%