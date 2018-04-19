Central Bank of Iraq Auctions $185,400,055 on 19 April 2018





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) currency auction on April 19 registered $185,400,055 in sales, a 52.23% volume increase from the US $121,787,000 sold by Iraqi Dinar, credit and transfer at the previous auction held on April 18.

The latest auction was attended by 45 banks and 9 remittance companies. The same institutions attended the auction held on April 19 compared to the previous auction.

Data for the April 19 auction was made public by CBI Announcement Number 3681.

Dollar sales in the in the period January 1, 2018 to April 19, 2018 saw an increase of -1% compared to the sales of US $10.78 billion in the same period in 2017. The total amount of US currency sold by CBI in the calendar year 2017 was US $15.7 billion.

An analysis of the monthly dollar sales by CBI since January 2016 reveals highly fluctuating volumes. During the period from January 2016 to April 2018, sales of US dollars averaged US $1.86 billion per month. Peak volumes were reached in May this year when sales touched US $2.3 billion.

Year Month US dollar sales in billions Increase/(decrease) compared to the previous month 2017 January 2.2 – 2017 February 2 -9% 2017 March 2.1 5% 2017 April 1.8 -14% 2017 May 2.3 28% 2017 June 0.6 -74% 2017 July 2.2 267% 2017 August 2.1 -5% 2017 September 1 -52% 2017 October 2.2 120% 2017 November 1.9 -14% 2017 December 1.9 0% 2018 January 2.2 16% 2018 February 2 -9% 2018 March 1.9 -5% 2018 April 1.3 -32%