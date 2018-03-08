Central Bank of Iraq Auctions $201,537,281 on 08 March 2018





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) currency auction on March 8 registered $201,537,281 in sales, a 13.43% volume increase from the US $177,669,700 sold by Iraqi Dinar, credit and transfer at the previous auction held on March 7.

The latest auction was attended by 45 banks and 9 remittance companies. The same institutions attended the auction held on March 8 compared to the previous auction.

Data for the March 8 auction was made public by CBI Announcement Number 3651.

Dollar sales in the in the period January 1, 2018 to March 8, 2018 saw an increase of -1% compared to the sales of US $6.93 billion in the same period in 2017. The total amount of US currency sold by CBI in the calendar year 2017 was US $15.7 billion.

An analysis of the monthly dollar sales by CBI since January 2016 reveals highly fluctuating volumes. During the period from January 2016 to March 2018, sales of US dollars averaged US $1.8 billion per month. Peak volumes were reached in May this year when sales touched US $2.3 billion.

Year Month US dollar sales in billions Increase/(decrease) compared to the previous month 2017 January 2.2 – 2017 February 2 -9% 2017 March 2.1 5% 2017 April 1.8 -14% 2017 May 2.3 28% 2017 June 0.6 -74% 2017 July 2.2 267% 2017 August 2.1 -5% 2017 September 1 -52% 2017 October 2.2 120% 2017 November 1.9 -14% 2017 December 1.9 0% 2018 January 2.2 16% 2018 February 2 -9% 2018 March 0.5 -75%