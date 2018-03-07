Iraq, Iran agree to extend electricity supply for one year





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Iraq has agreed with Iran to continue receiving the latter’s electricity supply for one more year, the Iraqi electricity ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said the agreement came during recent meetings between Iraqi electricity minister Qassem al-Fahdawi and his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Shariatmadari in Baghdad.

Both parties agreed to extend the supply contract for one more year through the current four active supply lines.

Iraq currently imports 1000 megawatts from Iran.

During the meetings between both ministers, which were held earlier this week, Iranian agency Fares quoted Shariatmadari saying that “Iran has signed agreements with companies from 160 different countries in the world to provide electricity upon the most modern technologies,”. He added that “Iran is supplying parts of Iraq electricity for past several years and this caused electricity crisis to be reduced in some cities, specially the neighboring cities of Iran”.



