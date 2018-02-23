Iraq predicts 1200 foreign flights passing its air in 2018





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Iraq predicts 1200 foreign flights to pass through the country’s airspace during 2018, the government’s aviation authority announced.

The Transport Ministry’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that it “predicts the number of foreign aeroplanes passing through Iraqi airspace to reach 1200 this year”.

The authority based its projection on requests submitted to to it by Arab and foreign companies.

In January, the aviation authority said that more than 10 million passengers moved among Iraqi airports during 2017, taking more than 100.000 flights.

It said Baghdad Airport came on top in terms of passengers and flights with 4.07 million passengers and 36.09 thousand flights.



