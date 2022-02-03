Aggreko completes flare gas to power project in Iraq

Erbil (IraqiNews.com) – Aggreko recently completed commissioning the largest flare gas to power project in the Middle East at 165 MW capacity. The plant is located near the Sarqala Field in northern Iraq.

According to Aggreko, the efficient plant runs on approximately 40 million square cubic feet per day of associated petroleum gas from the Sarqala Field. This saves about 840 tonnes of CO2 per day which in result, cuts flaring by a third.

The project was executed the past two years in close collaboration with Iraq’s Kurdistan Ministry of National Resources (MNR) and Ministry of Electricity (MOE).