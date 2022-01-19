Al Faris kick-starts 2022 breaking boundaries in Iraq

Basra (IraqiNews.com) – Al Faris Group, a heavy equipment fleet company in the MENA region with a large presence in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, expanded into Iraq last year. Led by General Manager of Iraq, Alberto Pittaluga, Al Faris has been running in full capacity with multiple heavy transport, heavy lifting and skidding jobs in the civil, oil & gas, and power generation industries with two current projects within the petrochemical industry.

In conjunction with local government authorities and the support from the Iraqi army force, Al Faris has transported large items throughout Iraq in 2021 particularly in the Basra province including Khor Al Zubair and Al Qurna.

(Source: Al Faris Group)

Recently, the UAE-based company transported approximately 96 components of up to 150t for a Natural Gas Liquids Plant. Multiple number of convoys with prime movers and hydraulic trailers were used for the transport.

In another project, Al Faris transported and installed various components including KO drums and flare stacks ranging from 25t to 78t for the West Qurna 1 oil field in Basra, Iraq. Hydraulic trailers were used for the transportation along with Liebherr mobile cranes were used for the installation.