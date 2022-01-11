Blue Water expands into Iraq and Saudi Arabia

Baghdad (IraqiNews) – Blue Water Shipping is opening two additional offices in the Middle East: Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Blue Water intends to service the Iraqi and Saudi energy sectors particularly renewable energy and oil & gas.

Thomas Bek, Global Director of Energy & Projects at Blue Water, said: “We want to expand our global presence to serve current and future customers in the best possible way. Our customers in the energy sector operate internationally, and it is, therefore, a strategic objective that we continuously develop our organization to meet the demand and expectations of the market.

“We see significant synergies between the oil & gas sector and the renewables sector, as some of the companies that traditionally operate in oil & gas show an interest in diversification within renewable energy. We have, during recent years, also consolidated our subject matter expertise within the two sectors into one division – Energy & Projects. In this way, we support our customers’ needs more effectively by drawing on our overall experience and competencies within Blue Water.”

Blue Water Shipping has been operational in the Middle East since the 1980s and has several offices in the region including in Dubai.

“With the new locations, we are in a significantly better position to provide local service in the region based on our international experience in offshore and onshore wind, solar energy, and green hydrogen. We have seen a significant increase in demand for logistics services executed by those providers who can showcase experience in creating and implementing unique solutions that fit in with local conditions,” said Peter Ehrhorn, Regional Director Middle East and CIS.