Central Bank of Iraq visits two banks in Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A delegation from the Central Bank of Iraq and the Association of Iraqi Private Banks visited two branches of Cihan and Kurdistan Banks in Baghdad.

The Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Ihsan Shamran Al-Yasiri, and the President of the Association of Iraqi Private Banks, Wadeea Al-Handal, met the two branches’ management team and staff. Both banks thanked for the support and cooperation of the Central Bank and Iraqi Private Banks Association.