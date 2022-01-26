Disney+ to launch this summer in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Just coming in! The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that this summer the streaming service, Disney Plus, will finally make its way to Iraq.

The launch includes over 40 countries, several within the MENA region – including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia and Yemen.

With thousands of new releases, series and all-time classics from the creators of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more, Disney Plus will brighten the homes of many Iraqis.

A feel-good kind of entertainment, a magical experience for every boy and girl, Disney Plus will have Iraqi children singing a little louder and smiling a little wider.