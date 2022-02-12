dnata enhances cargo offering in Erbil, Iraq

Erbil (IraqiNews.com) – dnata recently implemented the ‘OneCargo’ system in Erbil, digitizing processes and maximizing efficiencies across its cargo operations in Iraq.

According to a statement, OneCargo automates key business and operational functions, including safety and quality monitoring, reporting and ULD management, with an integrated, cloud-based platform. AI-driven tools and analytics provide enhanced visibility on sales and business performance, allowing customers to match real-time demand with available capacity for maximum profitability.

dnata is planning to implement OneCargo system to other global airports including in Pakistan, Switzerland, UAE, USA and Zanzibar (Tanzania).

“The implementation of OneCargo in Erbil is a major milestone which paves the way for the global launch of this advanced digital solution. In addition to improving operational and commercial performance, OneCargo will help us drive synergies across our international network and ultimately offer more value to our customers,” said David Barker, dnata’s Divisional Senior Vice President for Airport Operations.