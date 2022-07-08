Elon Musk tells Twitter he is not buying the company

Friday, July 8, 2022

Baghdad

  • July 8, 2022
Image source: Marten Bjork

San Francisco – Elon Musk pulled the plug on his deal to buy Twitter on Friday, accusing the company of “misleading” statements about the number of fake accounts, a regulatory filing showed.

Musk terminating the $44 billion deal he inked in April to buy the San Francisco company sets the stage for a court battle over a billion-dollar breakup fee and more.

“Mr. Musk hereby exercises (the) right to terminate the Merger Agreement and abandon the transaction,” his lawyers said in a letter to Twitter, a copy of which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

