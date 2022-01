Duhok (IraqiNews.com) – English Home, a Turkish retail store that sells home products such as for kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and living rooms, has opened its 5th and largest store in Kurdistan, Iraq. The new English Home store is located at the Family Mall in the city of Duhok, northern Iraq.

English Home has been expanding throughout Iraq and has plans to open its 6th store in Baghdad.