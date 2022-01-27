Ford sales make headway in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Ford celebrates another year of success specifically in the Middle East, with impressive figures in sales, growth and sustainability.

The Ford F-150, Taurus and Expedition have shown a continued growth within the Middle Eastern market, with an overall year-on-year growth of 127%.

The truck, known as Fords second highest-selling model, recorded the strongest sales growth in Iraq at 47% and a 34% growth in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ford Ranger model more than tripled in sales in certain parts of the region, with a 120% growth in Iraq.

Managing Director of Ford Middle East, Chris Noel said: “I would credit our positive 2021 results to our continued ability to offer the products and service our customers love and want from us, in spite of challenging market conditions. Our broad range of nameplates fulfill a variety of consumer needs. I would also like to thank our valued distributor partners across the region for their ongoing commitment and support towards achieving these results.”

Ford is expected to launch a range of new nameplates for this year in the Middle East.