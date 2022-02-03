Gulftainer unloads 121 ton, 35m-long vacuum unit in Iraq

Basra (IraqiNews.com) – UAE-based Gulftainer this week unloaded a 121 ton, 35m-long vacuum unit at its Iraq Container Terminal (ICT).

The unit, manufactured for Midland Refineries Company in the UAE, was shipped from Jebel Ali Port to Iraq. The unit will be utilised by Najaf Refinery, about 150km south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Nic Gray, Managing Director of Gulftainer’s operations in Iraq, said: “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have seen a steady uptick in business, with the latest shipment marking a significant turning point for us. Our team worked closely with key customers and the IPA to ensure the seamless shipping and unloading of the vacuum unit.”

“We continue to offer reliable services, fast vessel turnarounds, competitive rates, and rapid customs clearance, among others. With our extensive experience in terminal management, we are on track to meet future growth,” added Gray.