Housing complex overlooking the Tigris River

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Baghdad Marina residential complex has acquired its license from Baghdad Investment Commission.

The project is 195,000 square meters, or 78 acres overlooking the Tigris River – with several main roads linking to the residential complex; Al-Jadiriyah Bridge, Al-Dora intersection and the road which leads to the airport.

This private sector investment addresses the housing shortage in Iraq and has also created new job opportunities for Iraqis. Project Manager Dr. Kalid Al-Moumin said: “This project provided about 450 job opportunities for Iraqis.”

Baghdad Marina consists of 29 residential towers, divided into three buildings- A,B & C. Buildings A consists of six towers all nestled on the Tigris River, with each floor housing four apartments. For Buildings B, each tower consists of 18 floors, with six apartments of different sizes per floor. Buildings C also consist of 18 floors, each one with six apartments, ranging from 144,145 to 171 square meters.

Al-Moumin concluded with: “Our message to investment companies is to think about the investment opportunities that Iraq offers, which are sound opportunities with high returns.”