IDC and SOCAR AQS sign preliminary agreements

Officials from the Iraqi Drilling Company and SOCAR AQS signing the preliminary agreements. (Image source: SOCAR AQS)

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Basim Abdulkareem, General Director of Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC), and his team visited SOCAR AQS’ headquarters in Baku, Azerbaijan. Both companies discussed potential collaborations for drilling. 

IDC was given a tour of SOCAR AQS’ production facilities, supply bases, and their training center – Baku Drilling School.

Concluding the IDC’s visit, the IDC and SOCAR AQS signed preliminary agreements to continue cooperation on drilling operations.

