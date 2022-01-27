IDC and SOCAR AQS sign preliminary agreements

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Basim Abdulkareem, General Director of Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC), and his team visited SOCAR AQS’ headquarters in Baku, Azerbaijan. Both companies discussed potential collaborations for drilling.

IDC was given a tour of SOCAR AQS’ production facilities, supply bases, and their training center – Baku Drilling School.

Concluding the IDC’s visit, the IDC and SOCAR AQS signed preliminary agreements to continue cooperation on drilling operations.