Iraqi Airways becomes one of the first airlines to operate the A220 in the Middle East

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s national airlines, Iraqi Airways, received the first of five A220-300 aircrafts from Airbus. The new airplane is en route to Baghdad International Airport from Mirabel, Canada. Iraqi Airways is one of the first airlines to operate the Airbus A220 in the Middle East.

The Iraqi Airways’ Airbus 220 will seat 132 passengers with 12 seats for business class and 120 seats for economy class.

Iraqi Airways has been modernizing its fleet including further orders for Boeing’s 737 MAX 8s and 787-8 Dreamliners.