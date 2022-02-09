Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Saudi AIG to sell stake in Basra-based Al Anmaa at $195 million

(Image Source: Al Anmaa)

Basra (IraqiNews.com) – Saudi-based, Astra Industrial Group (AIG), announced that its sister company, Al Tanmiya Steel, signed an agreement to sell its 65% stake in Al Anmaa for Construction Materials Production, a steel plant production company based in Basra, Iraq. 

The total sale is valued at $195 million and is subject to regulatory approvals in Iraq. 

AIG was founded by Jordanian-Palestinian businessman, Sabih Masri in 1979. Masri amassed a large fortune in the 1991 Gulf War by opening a catering business for the allied coalition led by the United States. 

