Zain Iraq selects EXFO service

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Zain Iraq and EXFO announced the extension of their long-term partnership to transform the network operator’s service delivery and customer experience. The agreement will allow Zain Iraq to benefit from EXFO’s service assurance technology to proactively monitor network and service performance, identify and troubleshoot potential degradations, and better understand customer needs to transform its mobile network operations centers (NOC) to service operations centers (SOC).

Building on its partnership with Zain covering 2G and 3G monitoring technologies for voice and data services, EXFO will deliver a monitoring solution for the 4G-LTE network and the SOC services, which include network performance, service degradation analysis, and customer experience performance and development allowing for better visibility on potential network issues, including customer applications such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and other services.

Ahmed Abdulsalam, CTO of Zain Iraq said: “We base our strategy at Zain Iraq on our solid understanding of subscribers, partners’ needs and the global market trend.. This transformation is part of our keen efforts to provide the superior and fastest 4G-LTE network in the country that allow us to meet the aspirations of more than 16 million subscribers. Fueled by the strong knowledge and expertise of EXFO, this transformation is set to help us efficiently monitor our service quality and better understand our customer needs and expectations, ultimately enabling Zain Iraq to be a truly digital service provider in the growing digital economy.”

Wim te Niet, VP EMEA at EXFO said: “We are proud to have worked with Zain Group for over a decade on innovative service assurance solutions. EXFO enables operators around the world to transition to service-focused operations, and we are delighted to work with Zain Iraq, which places such a great emphasis on customer experience. It is critical for all mobile operators to undertake initiatives to proactively identify potential issues and troubleshoot them quickly in order to retain customers and deliver the best possible experience to subscribers. We look forward to engaging with Zain on further adaptive service assurance initiatives in the areas of automation, machine learning and advanced analytics.”

Press release: Zain Iraq