Abadi says will not allow Islamic State to change Iraq’s demographic nature





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – The Iraqi government will spare no effort to prevent Islamic State (IS) militants from changing the demographic nature of Iraq following the group’s defeat at the hands of Iraqi troops last year, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi was quoted as saying.

“Iraq was thought to be finished in 2014, but thanks to our unity and courage of Iraqi fighters and citizens alike, we made it again and managed to defeat IS group,” Abadi was quoted by Dijlah TV as saying.

The prime minister stressed that the country’s victory over IS militants would not be claimed without the support of the international community.

Abadi also reiterated that his government will continue its efforts to bring back home all internally displaced families as soon as possible.

Abadi made the remarks while addressing the 10th conference of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for the Middle East and North Africa Region, currently held in Baghdad.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December with the help of a US-led alliance, having retaken all the territory captured by the extremists in 2014 and 2015.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since a government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and a U.S.-led international coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

