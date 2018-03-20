Baghdad lowest in quality living ranking for 10th year





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi’s capital Baghdad remains the worst place to live for the tenth year in a world cities’ quality living ranking, with Vienna topping the chart as the best place to live.

Baghdad lays at the bottom of 231 cities in the 20th ranking conducted by Mercer, a New York-based consulting firm.

Baghdad is preceded by Damascus (229) and Sanaa (230), according to the list.

Dubai has the highest ranking of living quality among Middle Eastern cities, the ranking shows.

The organization uses several factors in its assessment, including political, social and environmental aspects such as security, sanitation, transportation and education.

Baghdad has been ripped by sectarian violence and armed strife since the U.S. invasion in 2003. It has, for several times, topped the United Nations list of Iraqi cities most affected by violence since the emergence of Islamic State militants in 2014, witnessing almost daily bombings and armed attacks against civilians and security forces, many of which had been claimed by the extremist group.

