Five security personnel killed, injured in Islamic State attack in Salahuddin





Salahuddin (IraqiNews.com) Five Iraqi security personnel were killed and wounded in an armed attack launched by Islamic State members, in Salahuddin province, a security source said on Wednesday.

Speaking to AlSumaria News, the source said, “IS members attacked, this evening, security troops in Tal al-Zahab region, south of Balad, which left two personnel killed and three others wounded.”

“Troops cordoned off the blast spot and transferred the wounded to hospital for treatment, while the victims were taken to forensic medicine department,” the source, who asked to remain anonymous, added.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.