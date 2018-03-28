German flights to and from Erbil, Sulaimaniyah airports to resume in April





Erbil (IraqiNews.com) The German airlines Fly Germania has announced resuming flights to each of Erbil and Sulaimaniyah international airports in Kurdistan, starting April 5th.

According to the company’s website, Fly Germania will operate its direct flights between Europe and Kurdistan starting April 5th.

A senior source from the Egyptian airlines had said EgyptAir will resume flights to and from Erbil airport by mid-April, adding that three flights will be operated weekly as a first phase.

This came after the Lebanese Middle East Airlines announced on March 20 that flights will be resumed on April 3rd with four flights weekly. Jordan, also, said flights will resume in April.

A Turkish flight arrived landed on Monday at Erbil airport announcing flight resumption after the ban was removed.

On March 13, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announcing removing ban on flights that has imposed on Kurdistan Region since the September poll in which the autonomous region voted for independence from the central government, a step which was deemed as illegal by Baghdad.

Since Baghdad ordered an international flights embargo, six months ago, it urged Kurdish authorities to hand over management of the two airports to the federal government.

Abadi previously approved to partially lift the embargo to facilitate the movement of Muslim pilgrims from and to the region.