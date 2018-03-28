Iraqi forces apprehend Islamic State’s desert emir in Anbar





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – A senior Islamic State (IS) leader was arrested Wednesday along with one of his aides in a successful air landing operation in Anbar governorate, Sky News Arabia reported.

In a statement, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service said that a group of its troops, backed by Iraqi warplanes, carried out a successful air landing operation in Anbar governorate, apprehending the Islamic State’s so-called desert emir Saab Abdullah al-Issawi and one of his assistants.

According to the statement, Issawi was responsible for preparing booby-trapped vehicles in a location deep into the desert.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December with the help of a US-led alliance, having retaken all the territory captured by the extremists in 2014 and 2015.

Isolated cells believed to be linked to the Islamic State group remain active in some parts of the country. In recent weeks, suspected Islamic State insurgents have carried out several attacks targeting security forces in different areas across Iraq.

The Islamic State group appeared on the international scene in 2014 when it seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of an Islamic “caliphate” from Mosul city.

Later on, the group has become notorious for its brutality, including mass killings, abductions and beheadings, prompting the U.S. to lead an international coalition to destroy it.

