Iraqi nationality one of the worst, UAE tops Arab countries: Index





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi nationality has ranked one of the worst nationalities around the world, according to a recently-published index.

Henley & Partners issued on Friday the 2017 Quality of Nationality Index, which included 209 countries, obtaining 167 ranks, as some of them got the same rank.

France came on top of the list, while United Arab Emirates ranked the first among Arab and Middle Eastern countries. Somalia came at the end, after each of Iraq and Afghanistan respectively.

The Index mainly depend on three elements including visa-free travel and the ability to settle and work abroad without cumbersome formalities.

Ten European countries topped the Index including each of France, Germany, Iceland, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Italy (the same rank), Ireland and Switzerland (the same rank) and Austria.

The ten lowest-ranking countries included each of Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, South Sudan, Central Africa, Syria, Yemen and Eritrea (same rank), Burundi and Democratic Congo (same rank), Pakistan and Ethiopia.

It’s not the first time for Iraq to rank one of the lowest among other countries.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State militants in December, ending a three-year war to retake territories occupied by the group.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

The war against IS has so far displaced at least five million people