Sulaimaniyah (IraqiNews.com) A group of civilians have found the skeleton of an unidentified creature in Qandil mountains in Iraqi Kurdistan, Shafaq News website reported.

Biologists at Raparin University, Sulaimani, are still examining the skeleton and results of the examinations are yet to be declared.

The bony structure is 130 cm of length, with the legs 50-cm long, and the spinal column consisting of up to 28 vertebrae. It has five fingers and 42 teeth, according to the website.