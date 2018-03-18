PM praises Kuwait int’l conf. on Iraq reconstruction





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi hailed as “successful” an international conference held in Kuwait last month for the reconstruction of Iraq.

Abadi made the remarks during a meeting with a group of European ambassadors to Iraq, his media office said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by the Independent Press Agency Sunday.

“At the three-day gathering, the world countries sent a message that they support Iraq’s reconstruction and stability following the great victory the country achieved over terrorism,” Abadi noted.

The premier stressed that the Iraqi government is determined to “go on with its development plan aimed at providing job opportunities for youth in partnership with the private sector.”

The meeting also tackled means of boosting cooperation between Iraq and the European Union, as well as contributions that could be made by the West in support of Iraq’s reconstruction.

Kuwait hosted an international donors conference for the reconstruction of Iraq after the damage sustained during the war against Islamic State militants since 2014. At the end of the conference, Iraq had acquired nearly USD30 billion, much less than a previously projected USD100 billion.

The war against IS had displaced nearly five million people both inside and outside the country, and dealt a severe damage to the country’s infrastructure.

