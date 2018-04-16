Pro-gov’t forces repatriate new batch of displaced families in Iraq’s Samarra





Salahuddin (Iraqinews.com) – Pro-government forces repatriated on Monday 38 displaced families in Samarra city in Iraq, a move which comes as part of the country’s efforts to help all internally displaced people return to their houses.

In a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Alforat News, the media service of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) said, “Troops of the 313th brigade helped a new batch of displaced families, totaling 38, to return to their homes in Haji Hussein village in western Samarra.”

“The families extended thanks to the paramilitary troops for their efforts to remove bombs from their houses and help them get back again to their home regions,” according to the statement.

Earlier in the day, USAID’s deputy director in Iraq William Patterson said that nearly three million Iraqis have been repatriated to their home regions so far, while two million others still await.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces in Iraq has resulted in over 5 million internally displaced persons and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance.

Iraq declared the collapse of Islamic State’s territorial influence earlier in November with the recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was the group’s last bastion in Iraq.

