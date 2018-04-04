Rain falls in Iraq, keeps terror convicts one more week away from hanging





Dhi Qar (IraqiNews.com) Terror convicts in Iraq’s province of Dhi Qar were given a few more days to live after bad weather obliged judicial officials to postpone their execution.

Alghad Press website quoted “an informed source” saying Wednesday that the execution of 16 convicts, in the province’s Nasseriya Prison, who had been found guilty of terrorism-related charges, was postponed as Justice Minister, Haider al-Zamili, could not make it to the scene due to bad weather.

“The minister’s absence came after he was informed of bad weather conditions and intense rainfalls,” the website quoted the source saying.

“The execution of the convicts was postponed to next week,”, the source added.



