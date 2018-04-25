Three policemen injured in landmine explosion, west of Anbar





Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Three policemen were injured in a blast caused by a landmine, west of Anbar, a security source from the province said on Wednesday.

“A landmine from the remnants of Islamic State war went off while a security patrol was passing in Akashat region in Qaim town, on the borders with Syria, west of Anbar. Three personnel were wounded,” the source told BasNews.

“Security troops headed to the accident spot and combed the area fearing presence of more war remnants,” the source added.

“The regions of Qaim, al-Karabla, Ebeidi and Akashat still have many war remnants, that were not handled due to difficulty to locating them at the agricultural and desert regions or near residential areas.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.