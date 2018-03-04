Two citizens injured in eastern Baghdad bomb blast





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Two citizens were injured Sunday in a bomb blast in eastern Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Alghad Press news website, the source said, “An explosive charge went off near a workshop at Sadr City in eastern Baghdad, leaving two citizens wounded,” the source said.

“Ambulances rushed to the blast site and carried the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the source added.

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The Iraqi capital has seen almost daily bombings and armed attacks against security members, paramilitary troops and civilians since the Iraqi government launched a wide-scale campaign to retake Islamic State-occupied areas in 2016. Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, Islamic State has declared it had been behind many.

Iraq declared the collapse of Islamic State’s territorial influence earlier in November with the recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was the group’s last bastion in Iraq.

