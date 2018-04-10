U.N.: Denmark adds USD3.7 mn to Iraq’s mine clearance efforts





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Denmark has added USD3.7 million for landmine clearance efforts in Iraq, the United Nations reported on Tuesday as the country struggles to contain hazards from explosives left over from the war against Islamic State militants.

“The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Iraq welcomes a renewed contribution of twenty five million (25,000,000) Danish Kroner (USD 3.7 million) from the Government of Denmark in support of UNMAS’ activities that are providing an explosive hazard management response in areas liberated from Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)”, read a statement by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI).

“The Government of Denmark, has supported UNMAS for the past three years and has already provided ninety million (90,000,000) Danish Kroner (USD 11.7 million) towards these critical activities,” the statement added.

UNMAS says it has removed about 45,000 explosive hazards including 748 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Iraq since January 2017.

Iraq’s war against Islamic State since 2014 has left Iraqi soil contaminated with thousands of tons of unexploded ordnance and booby-traps. Leftover explosives have occasionally exploded, killing several civilians since Iraqi authorities declared victory over the extremist group last year.

