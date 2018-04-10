United Nations opens counter-terrorism office in Iraqi capital





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The United Nations has opened a counter-terrorism office in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to combat multiple sorts of crime, a diplomatic source was quoted saying.

Iraqi Alghad Press website quoted a source at the Iraqi foreign ministry saying that the U.N. Office on Drug and Crime, in cooperation with the governments of Japan and Denmark, has opened a “terrorism prevention” office in Baghdad, with the aim of tracking terrorism-related crimes like humans, drug, oil and antiquities trafficking.

The source said the inauguration ceremony was held at a Cabinet hall with diplomatic and international attendance.

He said the Danish and Japanese governments had shown eagerness to open the office as a measure designed to support the Iraqi government in its efforts to combat remnant Islamic State elements and sleeper cells in remote areas.

Iraq declared in December it seized back all territories Islamic State extremists had occupied since 2014. The war against the group displaced nearly five million people.



