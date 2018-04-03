WHO welcomes Italy’s €500,000 contribution to Iraqi health sector





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has welcomed Italy’s 500,000-euro contribution to establish a prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Hamdaniya district to support people who suffered disabilities as a result of the conflict in Mosul.

“The conflict in Mosul has affected tens of thousands of people who are in need of specialized rehabilitation services,” WHO Representative in Iraq Altaf Musani said.

“The establishment of this rehabilitation center will ensure the availability of postoperative, post-traumatic, and rehabilitation services for amputees. In addition, such center will help in ensuring a better quality of life and in reducing social exclusion and enhancing social integration in their own communities,” he added.

The ten-month project aims to provide over 450 people including 50 under five and 300 above five years old children with specialized medical care and rehabilitation services.

Recent national health statistics indicate the presence of approximately 4800 amputation cases in Mosul requiring urgent attention and care to help them in attaining a better quality of life.

Currently, the Rehabilitation and Social Reintegration Centre in Suleimaniya is the only active center in the country specialized in physiotherapy and the production of upper and lower limbs in addition to walking aids/orthopedic devices for persons with disabilities.

On July 10, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced liberation of the second largest Iraqi city of Mosul from IS militants, who had captured it in 2014. More than 25,000 militants were killed throughout the campaign, which started in October 2016.

