Iraqi Cabinet discusses Covid-19 situation, public services in Najaf

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired on Tuesday the weekly meeting of the Cabinet, during which several critical issues and topics on the agenda were discussed, atop of which is Covid-19.

The meeting reviewed the pandemic situation in Iraq and measures taken to curb the spread of the new wave of Covid-19 in the country.

The attendees discussed efforts exerted by the government to provide the Covid-19 vaccines through the medical centers spread nationwide.

The meeting was attended by Governor of Najaf Majid Al-Waeli, who reviewed challenges facing the province to offer public services for citizens.

In this regard, the Cabinet issued a number of decisions that would contribute to improving the service situation in Najaf.

The Cabinet assigned the Central Bank of Iraq, the Trade Bank of Iraq, the Ministry of Communications and Media Commission, and the Iraq National Oil Company to provide financial grants to improve the quality of services in Najaf.