Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi meets with the Supreme Committee of Health

Baghdad, (IraqiNews.com) – Earlier today Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, met with the Supreme Committee of Health to discuss the current situation and developments of the Corona pandemic in Iraq. Due to the global surge in infections, Iraqi health officials issued new guidelines in an effort to contain this new wave of cases.

All arriving passengers to Iraq, whether Iraqi’s or foreigners are required to present a COVID-19 vaccine card certificate with an IQ verification code proving they have received at least two doses of one of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as a negative PCR.

In an effort to raise awareness, the committee is implementing the placement of banners and advertisements at entrances of all departments, obligating the auditors to present the vaccination card when visiting a particular department.